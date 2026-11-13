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These are Colorado's best college towns and cities
4 days ago
Fort Collins was named the best college town in Colorado by financial advice website WalletHub. Colorado State University's home ranked 101st nationally out of 415 ranked communities, comfortably ahead of the remainder of the state. WalletHub used an expansive definition of college town to include communities with university or college populations of at least 7,500 students. Some of those communities did not get graded because of missing data, explaining why no communities outside of the Front Range were rated in Colorado.