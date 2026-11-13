undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Woman, 44, Develops Bizarre Side Effect After Starting Antidepressant, Yawning Every 15 Minutes
By Brant.One Newsroom,8 days ago
A 44-year-old woman developed an unusual side effect after starting an antidepressant, yawning as many as six times every 15 minutes throughout the day, according to a case study reported by the New York Post. Her experience highlights a lesser-reported reaction to selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), a widely prescribed class of antidepressants.