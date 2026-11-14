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Support for More Students and Families Dealing With Housing Instability: New Mexico Commits $7.8M to Family Stabilization Program
By Brant.One Newsroom,12 days ago
Do you know a student who doesn’t have a stable place to live? New Mexico is investing $7.8 million to expand a school-based initiative this school year to help families facing housing instability remain in their homes and prevent students from missing school, according to KOAT. Combined with the...
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