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Son of 51-Year-Old Tenant Allegedly Killed and Buried Outside Apartment Speaks Out as Family Seeks Justice
By Brant.One Newsroom,11 days ago
When Micah DeBeary suspected that his long missing father, Robert, had died, he broke the window of his dad’s apartment to get inside, KOB 4 reports. Micah told KOB 4 that the bedroom looked like a crime scene, with Robert’s phones lying in a pool of water and the wallet and furniture out of place.