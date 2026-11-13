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Thousands of New Mexico Inmates Need Addiction Treatment as Prison Program Struggles to Reach Everyone
By Brant.One Newsroom,9 days ago
New Mexico has expanded access to addiction treatment across its correctional facilities, reaching more than 1,400 incarcerated individuals, but shortages of qualified medical personnel and difficulties obtaining certain medications continue to complicate the initiative, according to Source NM. State officials outlined the program’s progress before lawmakers on November 12, while acknowledging that significant gaps remain in delivering consistent care to the prison population.
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