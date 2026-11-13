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Castle Rock Celestial Ave Commercial Vehicle Fire
10 days ago
At 14:14 on November 13th, 2026 Castle Rock Fire & Rescue Department was dispatched to a commercial vehicle fire at Colorado Early College, located at 3565 Celestial Ave. First arriving Engine 154 found light smoke showing from a Waste Management garbage truck in the parking lot and pulled a 1.75″ line for fire attack with Medic 154. A small fire burning in cardboard boxes stuck between the cab and trash compartment was quickly extinguished with no extension and no injuries.