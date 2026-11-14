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Video: "I am not required to be hypocritical": Hafid Derradji responds to the storm of Libyan criticism
By Abdelmawgood Samir,2 days ago
Speaking to the "Libya Al-Ahrar" website, the beIN Sports commentator stressed that he did not intend to offend the Libyan national team or belittle the value of its 2-0 victory. A sports commentator, he insisted, is not required to show feelings of joy or sadness when one Arab national team beats another. His stance lands amid mounting controversy over the limits of professional neutrality in commentating on Arab matches.