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Belgium, Van Bommel: “It’s a different Italy, really impressive. On Lukaku and De Ketelaere…”
By Gianluca Minchiotti,13 days ago
"It is remarkable that they managed to turn the result around against France, but I was not surprised", Belgium's head coach adds, as reported by ANSA. "Tomorrow is not a final. It is about whether we go through or not, not about winning something. I see it more as a knockout match. It is also a good test, because you face similar situations at the European Championship. We are coming off a win that gives us confidence in putting our system of play into practice, which is difficult with a national team. Italy certainly have an advantage because a draw is enough for them, although that can create some doubt. We always want to win, no matter where we play".