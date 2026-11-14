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One No.7, one legend, forever! Portugal make permanent change to iconic shirt number in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo
By Mohamed Saeed,2 days ago
The Portuguese national team has decided that the number 7 will never truly be the same again following the departure of their greatest-ever player. As the squad prepared to face Denmark in Braga, officials revealed a special alteration to the typeface of the number 7, which now features a small internal dash. This subtle but significant graphic detail is intended to distinguish the version worn by Ronaldo during his historic tenure from any future iterations, effectively ensuring that the specific design associated with his records remains exclusive to his era.