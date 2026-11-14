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City of Bloomington Utilities Issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory
By bton.in/Contact,2 days ago
BLOOMINGTON – The precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 6 addresses on North Cabot Court has been extended until 11:00 a.m. Sunday, November 15, unless otherwise notified. For more information and specific addresses, visit bloomington.in.gov/utilities or 812-339-1444. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) requires all public water systems to...