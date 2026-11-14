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Idaho unable to overcome Cal Poly in 83–74 home loss
12 days ago
MOSCOW, ID – Idaho Vandals fell to the Cal Poly Mustangs 83-74 Friday night at ICCU Arena in Moscow, dropping to 2-2 overall and 2-1 at home. Idaho found itself trailing 38-32 at halftime but continued to battle in the second half, putting up 42 points. However, Cal Poly matched the Vandals’ offensive effort with 45 second-half points to secure the nine-point road victory.