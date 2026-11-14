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Activists rally at Andy Kim’s NJ offices against federal permitting bill
By atomtabloid,13 days ago
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Residents and environmental advocates rallied Thursday outside U.S. Sen. Andy Kim’s district offices in Jersey City and Barrington, urging the New Jersey Democrat to vote against a federal permitting bill that they say would speed construction of artificial intelligence data centers and the fossil fuel infrastructure that powers them, according to the environmental group Food & Water Watch.
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