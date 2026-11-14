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4 Netflix shows that are perfect for killing time in the school pickup line
By Tyler Dupont,2 days ago
Waiting in line to pick up your kids from school can be excruciatingly dull. Many people spend the time scrolling through social media, but there is a ton of content out there that you could be watching that doesn't demand all of your attention or much of your time. Rather than doom-scrolling, these series are the perfect way to kill some time.