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Sandy City Council will not fund study for Highland Dr. extension into Dimple Dell Park
10 days ago
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Sandy City Council has made the decision not to fund part of an environmental impact study into an extension of Highland Drive through Dimple Dell Park. This decision comes after residents made their voices heard, raising concerns about the use of taxpayer funds, environmental impacts, and traffic safety. The city council said that it heard from more than 200 residents this week in person at the public hearing, by email, and by phone. The council said that a "clear majority" of residents were against funding Sandy's part of the study through the carryover budget.