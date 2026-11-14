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Texas Faces Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Threat as Storm Moves Across Southern Plains
By Daniel Harris,13 days ago
Texas is preparing for a period of heavy rainfall as a powerful storm system moves across the southern Plains later this weekend and into early next week. The system, which is also bringing rain and mountain snow to parts of California, could deliver much-needed moisture to drought-affected areas of northern and northeastern Texas.
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