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Darian Mensah’s Contract, Lawsuit Explain Leaving Duke for Miami
By Billy Heyen,2 days ago
Darian Mensah is one of the top quarterbacks in the country, but he’s already at his third school in three seasons. Mensah began his college football career as the QB for the Tulane Green Wave. His play there earned him a big contract with the Duke Blue Devils. But after a year in Durham, a late transfer portal entry and a lawsuit, Mensah landed with the Miami Hurricanes for the 2026 season.
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