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Glasgow man charged after alleged assault on officers
By WBKO News Staff,2 days ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man faces assault and drug charges after police say he struggled with probation and parole officers Thursday. Glasgow police said officers were called to assist probation and parole officers at approximately 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12. When an officer arrived, he saw them struggling with Kenneth Vernard Stephens, of Glasgow, according to a police news release.
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