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Canucks News & Rumours: Pettersson Has Found His Game & Merilainen’s Struggling
By The P.,2 days ago
The Vancouver Canucks had another difficult night Friday, losing 5-1 to the New York Rangers. There wasn’t much to celebrate in the result, but a couple of individual stories were worth looking at. Elias Pettersson finally found the back of the net again, while goaltender Leevi Merilainen continued to struggle through what has become a frustrating stretch.