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Canon’s Flagship 410MP 25K Full-Frame Sensor Samples Are Ready
13 days ago
Canon’s extraordinary 410-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor is taking another step toward commercialization. According to Canon’s distribution partner Macnica, engineering samples of the LI8030SA are now available, alongside complete evaluation systems ready to ship. The development marks another milestone for one of the highest-resolution full-frame sensors ever developed, bringing its 25K imaging capabilities closer to real-world industrial applications.