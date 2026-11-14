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College basketball rankings: Braylon Mullins leads UConn past Ohio State as Huskies begin tough stretch
By Gary Parrish,2 days ago
UConn began its toughest seven-game stretch of the season Friday. It's a set of games featuring five contests against power-conference opponents projected to make the 2027 NCAA Tournament, four of which are in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. On CBS Sports HQ,...