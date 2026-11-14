undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Commentary: Wisconsin Democrats have their work cut out for them
13 days ago
There are a lot of big things Democrats in Wisconsin can do with their new, trifecta control of state government. Reinvesting in public schools — and shifting the burden for keeping schools afloat off local property taxpayers — would be a great start. So would overturning Act 10 (unless the state Supreme Court beats them to it), restoring the prevailing wage law and getting rid of so-called right-to-work legislation, thus reversing the largest decline in union representation in any state over the last 40 years. Add to that getting rid of PFAS, preserving public land, creating a nonpartisan redistricting process that ends gerrymandering once and for all. All of these things are possible when the new governor and Legislature get to work.