undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How Much Wrestling Would Fans Watch? George Barrios Recalls WWE Network’s Answer
By Tim Rose,13 days ago
How much wrestling would people watch if WWE gave them a streaming service? George Barrios recalled Vince McMahon asking him that question before the WWE Network launched. In a clip from My World With Jeff Jarrett, the former WWE executive said the answer became clearer once the company could see what subscribers watched on its own platform.