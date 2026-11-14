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Chelsea FCW vs. Manchester City WFC, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
By Fellipe Miranda,13 days ago
With Chelsea Women still having a hard time finding the target with their enormous shot volume in most games, we’ve been left chasing after Manchester City in the Women’s Super League table for most of the current season. We’ve had a reversal but that lasted only a few weeks, with the misfiring Blues once again failing to translate dominant performances into good results.