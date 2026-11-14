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King Charles jokes about aging with Elton John in birthday podcast appearance
By Bethany Braun-Silva,2 days ago
King Charles III celebrated his 78th birthday with an appearance on Elton John's Apple Music radio show, "Rocket Hour," where the two joked about aging and reflected on their decades-long friendship. The king, who turned 78 on Saturday, joined the legendary musician for a prerecorded episode celebrating the 50th anniversary...
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