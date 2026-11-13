undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Embry-Riddle’s Late Comeback Comes Up Short in 89-87 Overtime Loss to Morehouse
11 days ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In the second game of the season, Embry-Riddle men's basketball rallied late to extend its game against Morehouse to overtime on Friday afternoon in the 2026 Bahama House Shootout. The Eagles (1-1) fell short to the Maroon Tigers (2-0) in an 89-87 overtime heartbreaker after Sebastian Kramar knocked down a pair of three throws with one second remaining in regulation.
1