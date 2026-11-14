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How to Rob a Bank Film Review: Who Robs Who?
By Joseph Tomastik,11 days ago
How to Rob a Bank blends lighthearted action with social consciousness, and the result is somewhat messy but occasionally clever and consistently engaging. I’m trying to imagine how the pitch for How to Rob a Bank went. “Hey, let’s make a movie about a viral group of bank robbers. And let’s have them explain to the audience, in detail, how they can do it too and all the practical reasons why they should do it.” Still a better idea on Amazon’s part than releasing War of the Worlds. As for this movie, said bank robbers are led by Ryan aka The Wolf (Nicholas Hoult, of Superman) and have amassed a large YouTube following by recording themselves robbing small-to-medium banks across the country.