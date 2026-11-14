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Troopers Arrest Chillicothe Man
2 days ago
A Chillicothe man was arrested early Saturday morning by State Troopers. Twenty-three year old Micheal R. McCormick was arrested at about 1:45 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, driving while revoked or suspended, speeding, and no valid plates. He was also arrested on a Cameron PD warrant for alleged failure to appear on a probation violation from a burglary and stealing conviction. He is held with no bond allowed.