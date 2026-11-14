undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Serious Injuries In Caldwell County Crash
2 days ago
An accident in Caldwell County Friday morning left one person with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 4:30 am on US 36 near Route A. According to the report, a 27-year-old man was westbound when he began to slow and ran off the north side of the road. His SUV overturned, and the driver was ejected. He was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. The report states he was wearing a safety belt.
1