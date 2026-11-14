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Helen Goh’s spiced clementine chiffon cake recipe is the perfect Christmas bake if you don’t like fruitcake
13 days ago
If you’re tired of traditional bakes, award-winning food writer Helen Goh Chiffon cake is a must-try. Chiffon cakes are the soft, cottony cakes she grew up with in Malaysia. Helen says: ‘When spending Christmas in the UK rather than with family in Australia, we share Christmas Day with our dear Iranian friends, and I usually bring dessert. Clementines, at their best over Christmas, give this cake its golden colour and bring a welcome note of brightness in the depths of winter. The cardamom, pistachios and orange blossom are my way of bringing a little Iranian influence to the table.’