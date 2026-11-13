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Portsmouth's AI Trash-Sorting Plant Expands Under $450M, 20-Year Deal
By Claire Salinas,5 days ago
A Colorado-based startup called AMP has built an artificial-intelligence-powered facility in Portsmouth, Virginia that uses cameras, robotics and pneumatic jets to pick recyclable materials out of household garbage, and it is now expanding under a long-term regional contract while a similar pilot takes shape nearly 700 miles away in Kent County, Michigan.
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