undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How Nvidia turmoil and a Democratic Congress could reshape the AI trade, according to ETF experts
By Julian Torres,2 days ago
The largest technology stocks linked to the artificial intelligence trade could stand to benefit the most from Nvidia's woes and a Democratic-controlled Congress pushing back on data centers, according to investing experts interviewed on CNBC's "ETF Edge" earlier this week. Part of his bull case: Other players in the AI...