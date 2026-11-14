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UNT Dallas Law Students Perform CPR, Save Professor Who Collapsed Mid-Class
By Sofia Vasquez,2 days ago
When UNT Dallas law professor Michael Maslanka stopped breathing and lost his pulse during an evening class on Oct. 8, it was his own students who kept him alive. One classmate started chest compressions, another called 911, and soon after Dallas Fire Rescue crews arrived to take over — a sequence of events the university now credits with saving the 73-year-old's life.