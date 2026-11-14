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Question of the Day: How far do Bears have to go for you to be satisfied?
By Bill Zimmerman,13 days ago
How far do the Chicago Bears need to make it this year for you to be satisfied with their season? Sound off!. The Chicago Bears have hit the bye at 7-2 and are sitting in first place of the gauntlet NFC North. The Bears have a tough second-half schedule but certainly appear to be headed to the playoffs for the second consecutive year.