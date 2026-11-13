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Bonaventure Grows Williamsburg Footprint to 524 Units With Colonial Towne Buy
By Claire Salinas,9 days ago
Bonaventure Multifamily Income Trust has added another Williamsburg apartment community to its growing Hampton Roads portfolio, acquiring an interest in Colonial Towne through a 1031 exchange that pushes the firm's local footprint to 524 units across three properties. The deal closed as regional vacancy rates tighten and rents keep climbing across the Hampton Roads multifamily market.
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