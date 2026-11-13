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Barbie Truck Rolls Into Virginia Beach With Barbie Gear You Won't Find Elsewhere
By Sylvia Calloway,7 days ago
A truck packed with exclusive Barbie gear is rolling into Virginia Beach this Saturday, Nov. 14, parking at Lynnhaven Mall from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. near the main entrance by T-Mobile. The stop is part of the 2026 Barbie Truck Original Icon Tour, and shoppers hoping to snag something pink should know merchandise is sold while supplies last and by credit card only.