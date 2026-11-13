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Point Break Festival Sets June 2027 Return to Virginia Beach, Presale Opens Friday
By Sylvia Calloway,11 days ago
Point Break Festival is officially coming back to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for a fourth edition, with organizers locking in June 5 and 6, 2027, as the dates and opening early-bird ticket sales this Friday at 10 a.m. The beach lifestyle music festival has become a early-summer fixture on the East Coast, and fans eager to grab a spot won't have to wait long to start planning.