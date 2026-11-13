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Virginia Beach Daycare Worker Charged After Baby’s Leg Breaks, Lawyer Alleges Systemic Failure
By Claire Salinas,8 days ago
Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters — Reported Hospital Where Child Treated. A woman who worked at a Virginia Beach daycare is facing child abuse and neglect charges after a baby in her care suffered a fractured leg, with court documents detailing a day that began with a scream over a shoe and ended with a trip to the hospital. Jimmie Grantham, 63, is accused in connection with the incident at Just for Kids daycare on South Lynnhaven Parkway.
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