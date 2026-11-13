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NCAA Great Lakes Regional Championship Preview: Men’s & Women’s Cross Country
By Jamie Dailey '22, SID Assistant,11 days ago
EAST LANSING, MI. – The Blue Streaks are back in Michigan for the second time this season for this year's 2026 NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional Championships. Both championship races will take place at the Forest Akers East Golf Course this Saturday, November 14th. The women's championship 6k will start at 11:00 AM (ET), followed by the men's championship 8k at 12:00 PM (ET).