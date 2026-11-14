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Manteca Eyes Two Parcels Near Union and Louise in Latest Land Grab
By Amy Boateng,2 days ago
Manteca's City Council is weighing whether to acquire two parcels northeast of the Union Road and Louise Avenue intersection — a 2.7-acre lot at 1156 Union Road where a Christmas tree lot typically sets up shop, and a 4.29-acre property at 1044 Louise Avenue just east of a Chevron station and convenience store. No purchase has been finalized, and the terms of any potential deal remain under wraps.
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