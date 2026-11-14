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Up to 40 Juveniles Attack Man and Woman on Omaha Metro Bus, Police Seek Public's Help
By Willa Delgado,2 days ago
A man and a woman were left with visible injuries to their heads and faces after they were attacked by as many as 40 juveniles on and off an Omaha Metro bus near 33rd and Ames, according to a police report. Omaha police are now asking the public for help identifying everyone involved, saying shared video of the incident has already moved the investigation forward.