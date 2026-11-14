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VIDEO: Credible Bomb Threat near Chemical Plant Prompts Evacuations and Illinois City’s Shutdown
By Amy Furr,2 days ago
A suspicious package found near an industrial building prompted evacuations of neighbors living within a one-mile radius of the site in Peoria, Illinois, on Friday. The package was discovered near the BioUrja ethanol plant, CBS News reported early Saturday. In a social media post late Friday, the Peoria Police Department...