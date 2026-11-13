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2026 Natural Olympia Preview: How To Watch, Schedule, Divisions And More
By Rick Saleeby,9 days ago
The biggest event in natural bodybuilding returns to Las Vegas on November 13-14. The 2026 Natural Olympia is set to take place November 13-14 at the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Organized by the International Natural Bodybuilding Association (INBA) and Professional Natural Bodybuilding Association (PNBA), the event brings together drug-tested athletes from around the world to compete across numerous bodybuilding and fitness divisions.