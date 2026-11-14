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Penn State CB pledge Deonte Flemings Jr.’s commitment is ‘strong’ after wrapping up junior season
By Andrew Deal,13 days ago
4-star cornerback Deonte Flemings Jr. was the first player to make a pledge to the Nittany Lions under Matt Campbell, committing to Penn State on Jan. 31. While he’s taken other visits during the 2026 season, Flemings still remains committed to Penn State, proving how strong the relationships he’s built with the coaching staff.