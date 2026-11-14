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Op-Ed: James Duke Mason — My Hope for West Hollywood
By James Duke Mason,13 days ago
That is the latest unofficial margin separating Stephen Post and John Duran (my endorsed candidate) for the third and final seat on the West Hollywood City Council. Post received 5,044 votes; Duran finished with 4,521. Kyle Brazeal, the other candidate I endorsed alongside Duran, was not far behind at 4,370. In a city of just over 35,000 people and roughly 27,000 registered voters, a few hundred ballots were enough to decide the direction of local government.
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