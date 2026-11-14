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PEDESTRIAN HIT BY VEHICLE IN SLEEPY EYE
2 days ago
A Sleepy Eye woman was hurt when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing highway 4 in Sleepy Eye Friday afternoon. The state patrol was called at 4:55 pm to Highway 4 and Walnut Street. 86-year-old Gail Sorensen of Sleepy Eye was struck by a Chevy Traverse driven by 38-year-old Jessica Nachreiner of Sleepy Eye. Sorensen was taken to Sleepy Eye Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Nachreiner wasn’t hurt. Sleepy Eye Police and EMS and MnDOT assisted at the scene.