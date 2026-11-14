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Comparing David Stearns’ Decisions Running the Mets vs Brewers
By Robert Colonna,13 days ago
David Stearns is entering his fourth season as the Mets president of baseball operations after spending eight years in Milwaukee. Things have not gone as well in Stearns’ early tenure in Queens, though the situations are not identical either. Stearns took over a much healthier Brewers organization in 2015 compared to the Mets in 2024, who had run through multiple GMs and the gutting of whole departments over Cohen’s first few years with an eye to rebuild. Stearns also has a much larger budget to utilize while also having to work with the Mets’ poor reputation among players.