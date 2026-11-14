undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Santa Claus Is Coming to Walt Disney World: Where Osceola County Families Can Meet Santa This Holiday Season
2 days ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Christmas season is bringing a little extra magic to Central Florida as Santa Claus makes his annual holiday visits to Walt Disney World Resort, offering families throughout Osceola County opportunities to share their Christmas wishes, capture memorable holiday photos, and celebrate one of the most anticipated times of the year.