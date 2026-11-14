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Inside the Eagles’ Nest: A Complete Boston College Scouting Report
11 days ago
Notre Dame will be going for its 11th consecutive win over Boston College this Saturday afternoon in South Bend. The fifth-ranked Fighting Irish enter this week coming off their biggest win of the year, handing Miami its first loss in the 31-24 game under the lights last Saturday. Boston College, led by Head Coach Bill O’Brien, has experienced a decent bounceback this year after a 2-10 2025 season.