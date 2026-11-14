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Ohio State–Microsoft deal, reported at $250M, targets 70–80% of storage/compute to Azure
13 days ago
The only part of the Ohio State and Microsoft deal with published results is AI note drafting, which saved up to four minutes per visit in Wexner's 2024 pilot. Smart-room capabilities (such as personalized lighting) depend on a shared data layer whose high-level design is complete; early measurable returns may show up first in OR and staffing forecasts.