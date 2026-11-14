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Babcock Takes Subtle Shot at Toronto Exit: “Really Enjoyed” 5-Year Holiday
By NHL Trade Talk,2 days ago
Ahead of Saturday night’s game, Edmonton Oilers coach Mike Babcock shared candid thoughts on his time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, saying he enjoyed the job overall but not how it wrapped up. Seemingly taking a shot at the organization or the GM over how he left the franchise, Babcock said he loved the first part of his run but not how it ended.